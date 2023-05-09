Southern Arizona businesses celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week May 8 - 12

In the video player: Nonprofit Tucson Values Teachers supports educators year-round

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Teacher appreciation week falls in early May, just as educators around southern Arizona are preparing to wrap up the school year.

Tucson Values Teachers , KGUN 9's May Giving Project recipient, also offers a year-round Teacher Discount Card with special offers and discounts from over 70 regional businesses.

Any pre-K through grade 12 educator can sign up at their website for the card.

Additionally, the organization offers a professional development scholarship for certified teachers or educators working in a licensed early childhood education center in Pima, Cochise or Santa Cruz Counties. Visit them online to learn more about support available for teachers.

Tucson-area businesses and organizations are offering discounts and special events for local teachers this week:



Teacher Appreciation Happy Hour

Wednesday, May 10 | 4 - 6 p.m. Free pizza and drink discounts at Tap & Bottle North Event is sponsored by sponsored by two former teachers, Bethanie Narramore of Tierra Antigua Realty and Trevor Streng of Nova Home Loans More information

Tucson Botanical Gardens Teacher Appreciation Garden Party

Thursday, May 11 | 4:30 - 6 p.m. Complimentary happy hour with light snacks open to educators only RSVP required

Free smart thermostats for teachers

Teachers, bus drivers, custodians, cafeteria workers, counselors and other school employees are eligible for a free smart thermostat from TEP Must be TEP customer Claim online

Free beverage from Tucson Tea Company

Available all week through Friday, May 12 5870 E. Broadway Blvd., inside Park Place A portion of all sales will go toward Tucson Values Teachers. Online orders use code TEA4TEACHERS.

