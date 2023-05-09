Watch Now
Southern Arizona businesses celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week May 8 - 12

Nonprofit Tucson Values Teachers offers year-round support
Our May Giving Project Recipient is Tucson Values Teachers.
Arizona Teacher fellows program MUSD
Posted at 2:48 PM, May 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-09 17:48:18-04

In the video player: Nonprofit Tucson Values Teachers supports educators year-round

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Teacher appreciation week falls in early May, just as educators around southern Arizona are preparing to wrap up the school year.

Tucson Values Teachers , KGUN 9's May Giving Project recipient, also offers a year-round Teacher Discount Card with special offers and discounts from over 70 regional businesses.

Any pre-K through grade 12 educator can sign up at their website for the card.

Additionally, the organization offers a professional development scholarship for certified teachers or educators working in a licensed early childhood education center in Pima, Cochise or Santa Cruz Counties. Visit them online to learn more about support available for teachers.

Tucson-area businesses and organizations are offering discounts and special events for local teachers this week:

  • Teacher Appreciation Happy Hour
    • Wednesday, May 10 | 4 - 6 p.m.
    • Free pizza and drink discounts at Tap & Bottle North
    • Event is sponsored by sponsored by two former teachers, Bethanie Narramore of Tierra Antigua Realty and Trevor Streng of Nova Home Loans
    • More information
  • Tucson Botanical Gardens Teacher Appreciation Garden Party
    • Thursday, May 11 | 4:30 - 6 p.m.
    • Complimentary happy hour with light snacks open to educators only
    • RSVP required
  • Free smart thermostats for teachers
    • Teachers, bus drivers, custodians, cafeteria workers, counselors and other school employees are eligible for a free smart thermostat from TEP
    • Must be TEP customer
    • Claim online
  • Free beverage from Tucson Tea Company
    • Available all week through Friday, May 12
    • 5870 E. Broadway Blvd., inside Park Place
    • A portion of all sales will go toward Tucson Values Teachers. Online orders use code TEA4TEACHERS.

Anne Simmons is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. Anne got her start in television while still a student at the University of Arizona. Before joining KGUN, she managed multiple public access television stations in the Bay Area and has worked as a video producer in the non-profit sector. Share your story ideas and important issues with Anne by emailing anne.simmons@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, Twitter or LinkedIn.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

