Nonprofit trains service dogs to help Tucsonans in need

From helping folks with hearing impairments to detecting blood sugar changes in diabetics, service dogs can be trained to assist their owners in a variety of different ways.

That's where Ability Dogs of Arizona comes in.

The nonprofit, formerly known as Handi-Dogs, is growing rapidly to meet the demand for service dogs in Tucson. Its mission makes it the perfect August candidate for KGUN 9's Giving Project.

Pam Lundy oversees the training of the dogs for the organization and absolutely loves it.

KGUN 9

"I've been training dogs a long time, helping people have good companions," Lundy said. "Working for Ability Dogs has changed that from helping someone to actually giving somebody back their life. (It's) far more meaningful."

"It's a passion," she said; a shared passion that has helped Ability Dogs of Arizona make a difference in the Tucson area for more than 50 years.

KGUN 9

"Ability Dogs is emphasizing the ability that a dog has to change someone's life," said Scott Mobley, executive director.

What makes the organization so unique is that they let people train their own dogs.

"People bring their dog to us, or we match them with a puppy or a dog," Mobley said. "Then we work with them and they're involved from the very start. Every time that dog is trained, they're part of it."

They train dogs to help people with anything, from hearing impairment to anxiety.

KGUN 9

"About half our classes are one-on-one, and half are in a group setting," Mobley said. "So it does really build a community."

They've also added a new program for facility dogs; dogs who serve a school, a courthouse or a hospice.



Ability Dogs is accredited by the group, Assistance Dogs International.



The cost of the 6-to-18-month training program is on a 'pay as you can' plan.

"Anybody who needs a dog, we'll figure out a way to get them in here."

That's where your donation will be put to good use.

If you'd like to help support Ability Dogs of Arizona, you can donate directly through their website.

Our partners in the Giving Project, the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona, will again match the first $500 in donations.