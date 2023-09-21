If You Give a Child a Book: Helping students in the Amphi neighborhood

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We've got just about two weeks left of our September Giving Project. This month, we're raising money for our annual If You Give a Child a Book campaign and hoping to raise enough money to buy 10 books each for the students at Nash Elementary School in the Amphi Distruct.

It's a Title I school with which KGUN has worked before and a principal who knows Nash very well.

"I have an extensive love of literature and this very library," Principal Jessica Jarrett tells me with a gesture at our surroundings.

Principal Jessica Jarrett is herself a product of Nash Elementary School.

"The foundational years of literature has helped to build me into the position that I'm in, where I can now continue to carry and foster that love of reading," Jarrett shares.

She's in her first year of leading this Title I school and understands why the If You Give A Child A Book campaign is so important. KGUN 9 and the Scripps Howard Fund will turn your donations into books for students to keep.

"Giving students the opportunity to have their very own home library is so essential to literacy development," says Jarrett.

Last year, Nash Elementary students were each able to choose six books to take home. This year, those students are a grade older, and need more advanced books.

Our goal is 10 books for each student.

Jarrett says Nash is seeing proof that the If You Give A Child A Book campaign is helping as they track students' literacy development over time.

"Already just through this program we are seeing tremendous growth in their literacy skills, as well as just their curiosity and love of books," says Jarrett.

We are very close to our goal of 10 books per student.

To donate to our If You Give a Child a Book campaign: Text: givingproject to 50155, or simply donate through the form below

All of the money raised goes directly to the campaign, which will be used to purchase books for the kids at Nash Elementary.