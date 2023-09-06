'If You Give a Child a Book' gives free books directly to students in need

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Each month we spotlight a local non-profit with our Giving Project—Doing Well, by Doing Good.
This September we're raising funds for a campaign near and dear to our hearts: Each year, KGUN 9 participates in the Scripps Howard Fund's If You Give a Child a Book campaign.
For a second straight year, students from Nash Elementary in the Amphi District will benefit from our "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign—the money raised will go directly to purchasing books for the students to take home.
Julie Gates has been passing along that love of reading for 32 years as a teacher at Nash Elementary.
"Oh my goodness, reading opens the world to kids. I love reading and I try to pass that love of reading on to the children every single day," says Gates.
KGUN 9 and our parent company, E.W. Scripps, hope to pass along the love for reading.
Scripps has identified a gap in literacy programs, which typically stop once the child enters kindergarten. So Scripps created the "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign through its philanthropic fund.
"The number of books in a child's home is actually one of the greatest predictors of a child's success," says Meredith Delaney, Scripps Director of Philanthropic Strategies.
Now in its 8th year, we turn to our KGUN 9 viewers to help with this annual campaign.
The money raised will bring a free Scholastic Books book fair for students at Amphi's Nash Elementary School, located in a low-income neighborhood.
Last year, the 300 students at Nash picked out 6 books apiece. This year, our goal is to raise enough for 10 books each, helping the young scholars build their home libraries.
There are a few simple ways for you to donate to our "If you give a child a book" campaign.
You can donate a number of ways: text givingproject to 50155, visit the Giving Project section of our website, or simply use the form below.
All of the money raised goes directly to the If You Give a Child a Book campaign to purchase books for the kids at Nash Elementary.
——-
Pat Parris is an anchor and reporter for KGUN 9. He is a graduate of Sabino High School where he was the 1982 high school state track champion in the 800 meters. While in high school and college, he worked part-time in the KGUN 9 newsroom. Share your story ideas and important issues with Pat by emailing pat.parris@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.