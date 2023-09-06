Watch Now
Community NewsThe Giving Project

Actions

'If You Give a Child a Book' gives free books directly to students in need

KGUN 9's annual fundraiser aims to get ten free books to each student at Nash Elementary School in the Amphi Distrit
KGUN 9's goal is to raise enough money for each student at Nash Elementary School to take home ten free books.
books1.png
Posted at 2:52 PM, Sep 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-06 17:52:18-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Each month we spotlight a local non-profit with our Giving Project—Doing Well, by Doing Good.

This September we're raising funds for a campaign near and dear to our hearts: Each year, KGUN 9 participates in the Scripps Howard Fund's If You Give a Child a Book campaign.

For a second straight year, students from Nash Elementary in the Amphi District will benefit from our "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign—the money raised will go directly to purchasing books for the students to take home.

GP1.png
"I love to read because that makes you smart." This month's Giving Project is getting free books into the hands of students at Amphi's Nash Elementary School.

Julie Gates has been passing along that love of reading for 32 years as a teacher at Nash Elementary.

"Oh my goodness, reading opens the world to kids. I love reading and I try to pass that love of reading on to the children every single day," says Gates.

KGUN 9 and our parent company, E.W. Scripps, hope to pass along the love for reading.

Scripps has identified a gap in literacy programs, which typically stop once the child enters kindergarten. So Scripps created the "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign through its philanthropic fund.

"The number of books in a child's home is actually one of the greatest predictors of a child's success," says Meredith Delaney, Scripps Director of Philanthropic Strategies.

Now in its 8th year, we turn to our KGUN 9 viewers to help with this annual campaign.

The money raised will bring a free Scholastic Books book fair for students at Amphi's Nash Elementary School, located in a low-income neighborhood.

Last year, the 300 students at Nash picked out 6 books apiece. This year, our goal is to raise enough for 10 books each, helping the young scholars build their home libraries.

GP3.png
"I really like [book series] Pete the Cat." This month's Giving Project is getting free books into the hands of students at Amphi's Nash Elementary School.

There are a few simple ways for you to donate to our "If you give a child a book" campaign.

You can donate a number of ways: text givingproject to 50155, visit the Giving Project section of our website, or simply use the form below.

All of the money raised goes directly to the If You Give a Child a Book campaign to purchase books for the kids at Nash Elementary.

——-
Pat Parris is an anchor and reporter for KGUN 9. He is a graduate of Sabino High School where he was the 1982 high school state track champion in the 800 meters. While in high school and college, he worked part-time in the KGUN 9 newsroom. Share your story ideas and important issues with Pat by emailing pat.parris@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

THE GIVING PROJECT

The Giving Project

CFSALogo-CMYK.jpg

GIVING PROJECT TOTAL CASH DONATIONS SINCE LAUNCH

  • $1876.00 - May 2022
  • $1523.00 - June 2022
  • $3375.00 - July 2022
  • $5128.00 - August 2022
  • $2050.00 - September 2022
  • $6500.00 - October 2022
  • $3006.00 - November 2022
  • $6500.00 - December 2022
  • $7535.00 - January 2023
  • $1260.00 - February 2023
  • $3500.00 - March 2023
  • $4395.00 - April 2023
  • $580.00 - May 2023
  • $2164.49 - June 2023
  • $1760.00 - July 2023
  • $1175.00 - August 2023

TOTAL TO DATE - $52,327.49

TELL US ABOUT YOUR FAVORITE NON PROFIT
The Giving Project wants to identify local nonprofits that address community needs to spotlight a new nonprofit every month. Email details and contact information to givingproject@kgun9.com.

PREVIOUS RECIPIENTS