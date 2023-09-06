'If You Give a Child a Book' gives free books directly to students in need

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Each month we spotlight a local non-profit with our Giving Project—Doing Well, by Doing Good.

This September we're raising funds for a campaign near and dear to our hearts: Each year, KGUN 9 participates in the Scripps Howard Fund's If You Give a Child a Book campaign.

For a second straight year, students from Nash Elementary in the Amphi District will benefit from our "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign—the money raised will go directly to purchasing books for the students to take home.

KGUN 9 "I love to read because that makes you smart." This month's Giving Project is getting free books into the hands of students at Amphi's Nash Elementary School.

Julie Gates has been passing along that love of reading for 32 years as a teacher at Nash Elementary.

"Oh my goodness, reading opens the world to kids. I love reading and I try to pass that love of reading on to the children every single day," says Gates.

KGUN 9 and our parent company, E.W. Scripps, hope to pass along the love for reading.

Scripps has identified a gap in literacy programs, which typically stop once the child enters kindergarten. So Scripps created the "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign through its philanthropic fund.

"The number of books in a child's home is actually one of the greatest predictors of a child's success," says Meredith Delaney, Scripps Director of Philanthropic Strategies.

Now in its 8th year, we turn to our KGUN 9 viewers to help with this annual campaign.

The money raised will bring a free Scholastic Books book fair for students at Amphi's Nash Elementary School, located in a low-income neighborhood.

Last year, the 300 students at Nash picked out 6 books apiece. This year, our goal is to raise enough for 10 books each, helping the young scholars build their home libraries.

KGUN 9 "I really like [book series] Pete the Cat." This month's Giving Project is getting free books into the hands of students at Amphi's Nash Elementary School.

There are a few simple ways for you to donate to our "If you give a child a book" campaign.

You can donate a number of ways: text givingproject to 50155, visit the Giving Project section of our website, or simply use the form below.

All of the money raised goes directly to the If You Give a Child a Book campaign to purchase books for the kids at Nash Elementary.