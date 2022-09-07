Access to books gives kids a better chance

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Each month, KGUN 9 shines the spotlight one charitable organization to showcase for our Giving Project—Doing Well, by Doing Good.

This month, we're featuring a cause close to our hearts at KGUN 9. The Scripps Howard Fund is the philanthropic arm of our parent company, E.W. Scripps, and its "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign helps to mobilize communities around childhood literacy.

"Because we want to make sure that children are setup for success in school and life beyond."



~ Meredith Delaney, Scripps Howard Fund Director of Philanthropic Strategies

Meredith Delaney is the Director of Philanthropic Strategies for the Scripps Howard Fund. She helps lead not only our effort at KGUN 9, but at all Scripps stations nationwide, in an effort to give a child a book.

"The number of books in a child's home is actually one of the greatest predictors of a child's success," Delaney said.

That's why Scripps created the "If You Give A Child A Book" campaign.

They identified a gap in literacy programs, which typically stop once the child enters kindergarten.

"Just because they're entering into school doesn't mean that they still have access to books when they're at home," Delaney said.

Scripps has found that children not reading at grade level by third grade are four times less likely to graduate from high school than their peers.

That's where "If You Give A Child A Book" comes in.

Now in its seventh year, the annual campaign begins with the employees at Scripps stations, who are each asked to contribute money to the effort.

Then starting in September, we turn to our viewers and ask for donations.

"Five dollars equals one book for a child in need. The important thing to know there is that one book can make a difference," said Delaney.

The "If You Give A Child A Book Campaign" is about to reach a major milestone.

At the end of this year's campaign, Scripps will give out its one millionth book. They do so thanks to a partnership with Scholastic Books.

Each year, Scripps provides a free book fair for students at a local elementary school in a low-income neighborhood.

Back in February, KGUN distributed more than 2,000 books to students at Harold Steele Elementary.

"If we present the books at a younger age, we're making connections that will last a lifetime."



~ Laura Beccera, Nash Elementary School Principal

Laura Beccera work in the Amphi School District as Principal at Nash Elementary School

Her students will be the recipient of our "If You Give A Child A Book" campaign this winter.

"My favorite book is Abuelo and Los Tres Osos," said Beccera.

It's an adaptation of Goldilocks and the Three Bears. She hopes her students will connect to a Scholastic Book like she did.

"I really felt a connection and I felt like my culture was being valued," said Beccera.

We invite you to make a donation to the "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign.