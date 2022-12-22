Primavera Foundation commemorates Homeless Persons' Memorial Day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Primavera Foundation honored National Homeless Persons' Memorial Day Wednesday, Dec. 21 at Evergreen Cemetery.

The memorial day is observed every day on Winter Solstice, the longest night of the year.

City leaders, clergy and Tucson community members joined the Primavera Foundation at Pauper’s Field at Evergreen Cemetery to participate in the remembrance event.

Tisha Tallman, Primavera foundation CEO says this annual event specifically remembers the unhoused who died in Tucson in 2022.

"We have an obligation to remember, honor those and seek some understanding of how they perished on our streets, why they perished on the streets. And what we can do to be more preventative, make preventative measures to make sure those numbers go down," said Tallman.

For Tallman, even one homeless death is too many.

The ceremony included a reading of names—but for 95 people who were never identified after death, Primavera's goal that the ceremony "brings attention to the preventable tragedy of their deaths" will serve to commemorate them.

Tallman says 271 homeless individuals died in Tucson this year. According to the Point in Time count, unsheltered residents of Tucson rose more than 60% from 2019 to 2020.

The Primavera Foundation is a Tucson-based non-profit organization that works to prevent homelessness and offer support to those experiencing poverty and homelessness in Southern Arizona.

Its Project Action for Veterans works specifically with former service members who face issues related to homelessness. This program is the recipient of KGUN 9's December Giving Project. To make a contribution, visit our Giving Project page, and read the story below to learn more:

The Giving Project: Project Action for Veterans offers solutions to prevent homelessness