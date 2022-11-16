IMPACT of Southern Arizona provides holiday dinners and everyday nutrition

IMPACT of Southern Arizona 's food bank serves more than 600 families each month, and that number could keep growing.

According to the Catalina-based non-profit, new families are signing up for food bank services almost daily. That means more opportunities to serve community members in need—but it also means IMPACT has an greater need for donations.

Thanksgiving Holiday Need

Now, they're preparing for an annual Thanksgiving holiday tradition as well: Providing 300 existing clients with 'Thanksgiving Kits' that include food item gift cards for seasonal staples like a frozen turkey, potatoes, vegetables, stuffing, pie and gravy.

It's a service they've provided for over a decade for their Pima and Pinal County clients, and one they've had to adapt to the times.

Starting in 2020, IMPACT staff had to get creative with their kit giveaway, converting it from an in-person pick-up to a drive through. You can view their whole 2020 Thanksgiving story below:

This year, because grocery stores were unable to fill a large Food Bank order of Thanksgiving items, IMPACT will be providing clients with the gift cards instead of a pre-packed kit.

It's an adaptation called for by the times and—much like IMPACT's 2020 story—an opportunity to put a positive spin on a potentially negative one. The gift cards will allow families to pick out specific items for their personal favorite holiday dishes.

Everyday Need

IMPACT spokespeople say Southern Arizonans are already stepping up to support the food bank with donations and local food drives.

If you're interested in contributing to their mission to "move people forward," you can learn more about them and donate to KGUN 9's November Giving Project .

If you're a person in need of food bank support, IMPACT says new clients can begin receiving food the day they enroll.

Clients not only receive a wide variety of kitchen staples like fresh produce, dairy, meat and bread—they help the people who come through their doors with nutritional education, monthly recipes, budget advice and more.

Eligibility depends on family size and income. Those already enrolled in Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System or receiving food stamps qualify.

Bring government-issued identification and a piece of official mail to enroll

No physical proof of income required

3535 E. Hawser St

Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

(520) 825-0009