TUCSON, Ariz. — The City of Willcox, Ariz. is holding its annual Willcox Lighted Parade Saturday, Dec. 10 on Historic Railroad Avenue downtown.

The parade is scheduled to kick off at 6:30 p.m., with festivities beginning at 5 p.m. in Railroad Park, 130 N. Railroad Ave.

Pre-parade activities at 5 p.m. include:



Park Lighting and welcome from Mayor Mike Laws

Performances from Willcox Schools Orchestra, Desert Dazzlers baton twirlers and Legends Gymnastics and Cheers

Christmas Caroling

Legend Dance will sell Apple Annie's donuts as a fundraiser

Enjoy free hot chocolate during the festivities, provided by the Willcox Chamber of Commerce.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will also make an appearance during and after the parade.