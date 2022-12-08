Watch Now
Annual Willcox Lighted Parade Saturday, Dec. 10

Pre-parade activities, including park lighting, begin at 5 p.m.
Willcox_lights.jpg
City of Willcox
Posted at 4:15 PM, Dec 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-08 18:15:38-05

TUCSON, Ariz. — The City of Willcox, Ariz. is holding its annual Willcox Lighted Parade Saturday, Dec. 10 on Historic Railroad Avenue downtown.

The parade is scheduled to kick off at 6:30 p.m., with festivities beginning at 5 p.m. in Railroad Park, 130 N. Railroad Ave.

Pre-parade activities at 5 p.m. include:

  • Park Lighting and welcome from Mayor Mike Laws
  • Performances from Willcox Schools Orchestra, Desert Dazzlers baton twirlers and Legends Gymnastics and Cheers
  • Christmas Caroling
  • Legend Dance will sell Apple Annie's donuts as a fundraiser

Enjoy free hot chocolate during the festivities, provided by the Willcox Chamber of Commerce.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will also make an appearance during and after the parade.

