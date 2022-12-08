TUCSON, Ariz. — The City of Willcox, Ariz. is holding its annual Willcox Lighted Parade Saturday, Dec. 10 on Historic Railroad Avenue downtown.
The parade is scheduled to kick off at 6:30 p.m., with festivities beginning at 5 p.m. in Railroad Park, 130 N. Railroad Ave.
Pre-parade activities at 5 p.m. include:
- Park Lighting and welcome from Mayor Mike Laws
- Performances from Willcox Schools Orchestra, Desert Dazzlers baton twirlers and Legends Gymnastics and Cheers
- Christmas Caroling
- Legend Dance will sell Apple Annie's donuts as a fundraiser
Enjoy free hot chocolate during the festivities, provided by the Willcox Chamber of Commerce.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will also make an appearance during and after the parade.
