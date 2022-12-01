Watch Now
Festive Fridays at Trail Dust Town

All throughout December
KGUN 9 On Your Side
Posted at 12:18 PM, Dec 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-01 14:19:40-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson's only locally-owned 'western town' is hosting Festive Fridays all throughout December for locals to enjoy.

Every Friday throughout December, Tucsonans can enjoy snow at the gazebo at 5, 6 and 7 p.m.

Trail Dust Town says the Cozy Cart will dispense holiday drinks and food.

It will also offer an $8 discounted amusement ride wristband. This deal is good for unlimited rides on the train carousel and Ferris wheel.

The Town's famous Pistoleros are also performing Santa's Little Outlaws Stunt Show at 7 and 8 p.m.

Come on down and ride the Christmas Express train with friends and family!

