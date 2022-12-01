Festive Fridays at Trail Dust Town

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson's only locally-owned 'western town' is hosting Festive Fridays all throughout December for locals to enjoy.

Every Friday throughout December, Tucsonans can enjoy snow at the gazebo at 5, 6 and 7 p.m.

Trail Dust Town says the Cozy Cart will dispense holiday drinks and food.

It will also offer an $8 discounted amusement ride wristband. This deal is good for unlimited rides on the train carousel and Ferris wheel.

The Town's famous Pistoleros are also performing Santa's Little Outlaws Stunt Show at 7 and 8 p.m.

Come on down and ride the Christmas Express train with friends and family!