Autism Society of Southern Arizona to host virtual 'meet and greets' with Santa

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Autism Society of Southern Arizona is planning a sensory-friendly event Saturday, Dec. 10, intended to offer meet-and-greets with Santa for Tucson's Autism community.

It's a new hybrid version of the Tucson tradition the Autism Society leads year after year.

"Visiting with Santa is often a cherished family tradition, but for kids with Autism it can be an overwhelming experience and that may cause them to miss out," said Autism Society of Southern Arizona Executive Director, Kate Elliott.

The Santa in attendance will be specially trained to accommodate visitors' sensory needs and interests.

Held entirely virtually last year, this year the Autism Society is offering both virtual and in-person visits with Santa.

And while the in-person visits have all been reserved, there is still an opportunity to schedule a virtual visit with Santa for your child.

"We are offering this event in a way that is sensitive to the sensory needs of Autistic kids so that they can also have to opportunity to visit with Santa in a way that works for them," Elliott said.

Groups will also be kept small, and spaces quiet, in order to meet the needs of kids and families physically attending the event.

Limited slots remain for the Zoom meet and greet. Make reservations through the Autism Society website.

