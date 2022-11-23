ZooLights 2022: Holiday Magic set to twinkle at Reid Park Zoo beginning Dec. 2

ZooLights: Holiday Magic returns with thousands of colorful twinkling lights and holiday cheer for all ages from Friday Dec. 2 through Friday, Dec. 30.

Tucson Electric Power is presenting the display, featuring thousands of twinkling lights, light shows and holiday displays that are sure to be fun for the whole family.

Themed displays include:



Confection Candyland "photo opps"

Seasons Greetings in the Ocean Zone

Santa visits with St. Nick through Friday, Dec. 23

Falling snow in the Arctic Zone

Festive Music

Hot cocoa from the Zoo Cafe and carts

Karen McCrorey Zoo Lights illuminate Reid Park Zoo for the holiday season.

Discount for donations

Bring a donation of two cans of food for the Community Food Bank from their list of most-needed items, a dog or cat toy for the Humane Society of Southern Arizona, or a new unwrapped toy for La Frontera and receive $1 off admission.

Tickets



$12 Adults (ages 15 - 61)

$10 Seniors (ages 62+)

$8 Children (ages 2 - 14)

Free for children under 2

Zoo Members receive $3 off admission Tuesdays – Sundays.

Bulk ticket rates are available for groups of 30 or more.

ZooLights will not take place on Sunday, Dec. 4.

Encore Nights are Monday through Sunday, Dec. 26 – 30.