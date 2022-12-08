Hop aboard the Marana Christmas Express starting Friday, Dec. 9

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Marana Christmas Express is opening Friday, Dec. 9. It's a Christmas-themed family experience held at the Marana Pumpkin Patch, 14950 N. Trico Rd., that includes carnival-style rides, farm animals, visits with Santa and, of course, the Holiday Lights Train Ride.

Opening weekend for the Christmas Express is Friday, Dec. 9 - Sunday, Dec. 11. The event runs from 5 - 9 p.m. each night.

If you prefer to time your visit a little closer to Christmas Day, additional dates are Friday, Dec. 16 - Friday, Dec. 23.

Tickets are available online at the Marana Pumpkin Patch website. Organizers say to purchase tickets in advance to reserve your family's visit. General admission costs $20.

All general admission tickets include:



Christmas Lights Train Ride

Play Area

Farm Animals

Jumping Pillows

Mini Excavators

Mini Tractors

Honey Bear Spinne

Carts & Tricycles

Super Slide

Cornado Swing

Cyclone Swings

Corn Flyer

Visits with Santa

Organizers announced that those who have already purchased tickets for a Santa visit will receive a $5 voucher, as Santa visits are now included with the price of general admission.

The event website says no outside food or drink is allowed, but the on-site bakery is serving up hot chocolate and fresh-baked goods.

The on-site restaurant, Red Barn Grill, will serve "a traditional Mexican Dinner."