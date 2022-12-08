Watch Now
Hop aboard the Marana Christmas Express starting Friday, Dec. 9

Tickets available for Dec. 9 - 11 and Dec. 16 - 23
Marana Tree Lighting Festival 2017
JD Fitzgerald
Posted at 11:56 AM, Dec 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-08 13:56:08-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Marana Christmas Express is opening Friday, Dec. 9. It's a Christmas-themed family experience held at the Marana Pumpkin Patch, 14950 N. Trico Rd., that includes carnival-style rides, farm animals, visits with Santa and, of course, the Holiday Lights Train Ride.

Opening weekend for the Christmas Express is Friday, Dec. 9 - Sunday, Dec. 11. The event runs from 5 - 9 p.m. each night.

If you prefer to time your visit a little closer to Christmas Day, additional dates are Friday, Dec. 16 - Friday, Dec. 23.

Tickets are available online at the Marana Pumpkin Patch website. Organizers say to purchase tickets in advance to reserve your family's visit. General admission costs $20.

All general admission tickets include:

  • Christmas Lights Train Ride
  • Play Area
  • Farm Animals
  • Jumping Pillows
  • Mini Excavators
  • Mini Tractors
  • Honey Bear Spinne
  • Carts & Tricycles
  • Super Slide
  • Cornado Swing
  • Cyclone Swings
  • Corn Flyer
  • Visits with Santa

Organizers announced that those who have already purchased tickets for a Santa visit will receive a $5 voucher, as Santa visits are now included with the price of general admission.

The event website says no outside food or drink is allowed, but the on-site bakery is serving up hot chocolate and fresh-baked goods.

The on-site restaurant, Red Barn Grill, will serve "a traditional Mexican Dinner."

