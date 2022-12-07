Fourth Avenue Winter Street Fair begins Friday, Dec. 9

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The 53rd annual Fourth Avenue Street Fair begins Friday, Dec. 9 at 10 a.m., bringing with it a handmade goods, original creations and unique gift ideas from more than 350 artists, in addition to a diverse array of offerings from local merchants.

And it's not just about the shopping. Three food courts will line the festival promenade, at 4th, 5th and 7th streets selling frybead, funnel cakes, roasted corn and more street-fair staples.

Santa will also make an appearance at Mike Haggarty Plaza on Saturday and Sunday. Look for street performers, Tarot card readers, caricature artists and Christmas Carolers from Old Tucson all along Fourth Avenue throughout the weekend.

Masks are not mandatory for fair-goers, through organizers will provide sanitation stations along the avenue. The parking lot at Antigone Books, on the west side of the 7th Street intersection, will feature the Arizona Complete Health Wellness Area, where visitors can receive free on-site health screenings and preventative care, such as dental exams, mammograms, diabetes screenings and COVID vaccines.

Two stages, the Cumulus Stage on 5th Street and the Community Stage on 7th Street, will feature live music and dance performances:

Hours of operation:



Friday, Dec. 9 - Saturday Dec. 10

10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 11

10 a.m. - 4 p.m.



Organizers expect about 300,000 people to attend. To accommodate parking needs, a shuttle will run from the Pennington Street Garage downtown to and from the street fair.