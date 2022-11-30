Watch Now
Enchanted Snowfall is back at La Encantada

Every Thursday, Friday and Saturday through Dec. 23
Posted at 9:24 AM, Nov 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-30 11:24:31-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Dreaming of a White Christmas here in the Old Pueblo? La Encantada is bringing back a years-long local tradition allowing Tucsonans to play in the snow without having to bundle up.

'Enchanted Snowfall' is now happening every Thursday, Friday and Saturday through Dec. 23 at La Encantada, 2905 E. Skyline Dr.

Snow starts falling at 6 p.m. each scheduled day, but that's only the beginning of the festivities.

Spokespeople with La Encantada say the annual snowfall event is more than a just a thing to do over the holidays—it will feature performances from local groups, many of them high school musicians, in an effort to bring the community together and support schools' booster programs.

Each snowfall event will also feature free hot chocolate from visitors, courtesy Blanco Cocina + Cantina.

The 'snow' is non-toxic and kid-friendly, say spokespeople from La Encantada. Multiple snow machines ensure full enough coverage in the shopping center's courtyard, ensuring ample powder for snow angles and family holiday photos.

Snow falls twice per day each Thursday, Friday and Saturday. And visitors can expect one very special guest from way up north on the final Enchanted Snowfall day:

  • Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays through Friday, Dec. 23.
  • Snow falls 6 - 6:15 p.m. and 6:45 - 7 p.m.
  • Santa's scheduled visit: Friday, Dec. 23, 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.

This is Crest Insurance Group's first year as the Enchanted Snowfall sponsor.

