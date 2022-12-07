Watch Now
City of Tucson presents Santa's Calling

Submissions due before Saturday, Dec. 10
Storyblocks
medium-slowmo-of-big-bearded-red-santa-drinking-hot-tea-from-mug-and-talking-on-mob-SBV-347153031-HD.00_00_12_19.Still002.jpg
Posted at 11:38 AM, Dec 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-07 13:42:08-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The City of Tucson is offering an opportunity for children to get a personalized phone call from Santa Claus this Christmas season.

City officials say this program is part of the Parks and Recreations Department, as well as the "North Pole."

It is intended for children ages 4-8 years old.

Parents must fill out the city's online form before Saturday, Dec. 10.

"All children whose request form is received after the deadline or who cannot be reached by phone will receive a letter from Santa," the City of Tucson clarified.

Families should then have availability between Thursday, Dec. 13 and Friday, Dec. 15 from 5:30 - 8 p.m. to get Santa's phone call.

During the call, children will get the chance to also hear elves working hard in the toy shop.

Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. After earning his bachelor's degree from Penn State in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went to New York where he learned production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

