City of Tucson presents Santa's Calling

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The City of Tucson is offering an opportunity for children to get a personalized phone call from Santa Claus this Christmas season.

City officials say this program is part of the Parks and Recreations Department, as well as the "North Pole."

It is intended for children ages 4-8 years old.

Parents must fill out the city's online form before Saturday, Dec. 10.

"All children whose request form is received after the deadline or who cannot be reached by phone will receive a letter from Santa," the City of Tucson clarified.

Families should then have availability between Thursday, Dec. 13 and Friday, Dec. 15 from 5:30 - 8 p.m. to get Santa's phone call.

During the call, children will get the chance to also hear elves working hard in the toy shop.