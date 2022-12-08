Morales family Christmas show is back and bigger than ever

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — You may remember the Morales family. They competed on ABC's Great Christmas Light Fight last year.

"We didn't win but we should've won. We have one of the largest pixel displays in Tucson," said Frank Morales.

Despite the results of the show, Frank and his family are back this Christmas with their light display.

"This year's theme is 'Nightmare Before Christmas,' dedicated to my new baby girl, Angelica Morales," Morales said.

As the Morales family grows, so does their Christmas display. Morales says, "what we do is we go higher—so the trees have gotten taller, the reindeer on the roof and we add stuff in between, and lights on the ground.”

Morales added, "I'm running out of room."

He says people always ask him what his electric bill looks like during the holidays. He tells us he jokingly responds, "do you work TEP?"

But the real answer to that question? Morales says his bill is only $35 higher during the holidays than it is in other months.

If you want to check out their display to jump-start your own holiday cheer, the Morales home is located at 5056 N. Devotion Dr.

The Morales family treats their visitors with free hot chocolate and candy canes, and their display is powered on every night from 6 until 10 p.m.