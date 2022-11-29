TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — NOVA Home Loans is presenting LightsUp! A Festival of Illumination, with The Stonewall Fund at the Community Foundation of Southern Arizona illuminating the festivities.

This new Tucson holiday tradition is running from Friday through Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. It lasts 44 nights, six nights a week at the Tucson Botanical Gardens from 5:30 - 9:30 p.m.

The festival features a 50-foot light tunnel, more than a million lights, custom-built installations and over 3,000 luminarias.

Attendees must select reserve a date and timeslot when buying a ticket.

Ticket prices:



Adult (18 & above)

Non Member $30.00

Child (4-17)

Non Member $28.00

Member Adult (18 & above)

Proof of Membership Required $28.00

Member Child (4 - 17)

Proof of Membership Required $26.00

Children (Under 4)

$0.00

Adult Flex Ticket -

$40.00

Child Flex Ticket - Child

$38.00

Member Adult Flex Ticket

$38.00

Member Child Flex Ticket

$36.00





Anyone interested in buying a ticket may do so at the Tucson Botanical Garden's website.

Tucson Botanical Gardens is located at 2150 N. Alvernon Way.