Corey is an Associate Producer at KGUN 9, he was born in New York but has lived in Tucson for over 10 years.

He has more than 14 years of experience with Adobe After Effects, Adobe Premiere, Photoshop, & more.

Corey has a passion for film production. Along with being a Producer, Corey runs his own business shooting & editing films on a RED.

In Corey's spare time he likes to binge-watch TV Shows and watch horror flicks.