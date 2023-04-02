One man in hospital after shooting at Tucson Spectrum Center

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department (TPD) is investigating a shooting near the Tucson Spectrum Center near Irvington and Interstate 19.

Officers say while in the area they heard gunshots when they went to investigate they found a man with obvious signs of gunshot trauma.

The man was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to TPD, everyone involved has been detained.

As more information comes in KGUN9 will keep this article updated.