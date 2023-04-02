Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

TPD investigating armed robbery at dollar tree

dfsdfdsfsdffdf.PNG
KGUN9
dfsdfdsfsdffdf.PNG
Posted at 2:14 PM, Apr 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-02 17:14:06-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On April 2, 2023, around 11:30 a.m. the Tucson Police Department (TPD) responded to reports of an armed robbery at the Dollar Tree located at 5400 East 22nd Street.

Details are limited but TPD says no one is injured and they have a person detained.

As more information comes in KGUN9 will keep this article updated.

——-
Corey Salmon is a real-time editor and associate producer for KGUN 9. He was born in New York but has lived in Tucson for over 10 years. Share your story ideas and important issues with Corey by emailing corey.salmon@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

ADD KGUN 9 TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE