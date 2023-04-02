TPD investigating armed robbery at dollar tree

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On April 2, 2023, around 11:30 a.m. the Tucson Police Department (TPD) responded to reports of an armed robbery at the Dollar Tree located at 5400 East 22nd Street.
Details are limited but TPD says no one is injured and they have a person detained.
As more information comes in KGUN9 will keep this article updated.
