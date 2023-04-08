Watch Now
OVPD: 18-year-old arrested after school threats

Posted at 11:44 AM, Apr 08, 2023
ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — After an investigation into threats made at Pusch Ridge Christian Academy the Oro Valley Police Department (OVPD) has arrested an 18-year-old.

According to OVPD on April 07, 2023, they were made aware of the threats toward the school.

Officers say they determined that no action to carry out the threat was taken, and believes there is no current threat.

In a Facebook post from OVPD, they mention this arrest is not connected to the threats made towards Leman Academy of Excellence.

OVPD takes any threats very seriously and will take all steps possible to assure the safety of our schools and our community.
Oro Valley Police Department

