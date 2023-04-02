PCSD investigating a suspicious death near Rose Canyon Lake

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department has confirmed they are investigating reports of a suspicious death near Rose Canyon Lake.

According to deputies around 6 a.m. on April 2, 2023, they responded to reports of a suspicious death off Catalina Highway near Rose Canyon Lake.

PCSD says the roadway is restricted to one lane so drivers should expect delays.

The investigation is still ongoing and details are limited.

As more information comes in KGUN9 will keep this article updated.