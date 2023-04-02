Watch Now
CCSO investigating shooting near Sierra Vista church

Posted at 12:52 PM, Apr 02, 2023
SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — According to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) deputies have responded several times to shots being fired at Sierra Vista United Korean Church.

Deputies were unable to determine if the shots were intentional or stray.

According to CCSO on two separate occasions, rounds went through the building window that leads to classrooms.

Deputies have confirmed there are no injuries.

If you have any information you are asked to call SEACOM at 520-803-3550, or by emailing SheriffTips@cochise.az.gov.

