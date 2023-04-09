USBP rescues two children near border

DOUGLAS, Ariz. (KGUN) — According to the United States Border Patrol (USBP) two children were rescued by Douglas Station agents.

USBP says a 5-year-old and an 8-year-old boy were abandoned by smugglers at the border near Douglas.

Agents were able to quickly rescue the brothers.

Outstanding job by our Tucson Sector agents for bringing these to children safety. #HonorFirst pic.twitter.com/t8roAf4TrJ — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) April 9, 2023