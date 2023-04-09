USBP rescues two children near border

DOUGLAS, Ariz. (KGUN) — According to the United States Border Patrol (USBP) two children were rescued by Douglas Station agents.
USBP says a 5-year-old and an 8-year-old boy were abandoned by smugglers at the border near Douglas.
Agents were able to quickly rescue the brothers.
Douglas Station agents located two unaccompanied children last week. The brothers, 5 and 8, were abandoned by smugglers at the border near Douglas but were quickly rescued by agents.— John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) April 9, 2023
Outstanding job by our Tucson Sector agents for bringing these to children safety. #HonorFirst pic.twitter.com/t8roAf4TrJ
