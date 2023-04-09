Watch Now
USBP rescues two children near border

Posted at 11:19 AM, Apr 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-09 14:22:03-04

DOUGLAS, Ariz. (KGUN) — According to the United States Border Patrol (USBP) two children were rescued by Douglas Station agents.

USBP says a 5-year-old and an 8-year-old boy were abandoned by smugglers at the border near Douglas.

Agents were able to quickly rescue the brothers.

Corey Salmon is a real-time editor and associate producer for KGUN 9. He was born in New York but has lived in Tucson for over 10 years. Share your story ideas and important issues with Corey by emailing corey.salmon@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

