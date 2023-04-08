OVPD investigating threats at Leman Academy of Excellence (OV)

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Oro Valley Police Department (OVPD) is investigating threats made toward Leman Academy of Excellence in Oro Valley.

According to OVPD, the threats were made in January and the school did not find out about them until last week.

Officers were made aware of the situation on April 4, 2023.

Detectives say there has been no arrest at this time but believe there is no current threat.

We take any threats very seriously and will take all steps possible to assure the safety of our schools and our community.

Oro Valley Police Department