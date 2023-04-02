Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

TPD investigating fatal crash near Congress Street

Tucson Downtown
Megan Meier
Tucson Downtown
Posted at 4:08 PM, Apr 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-02 19:08:43-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department has confirmed one person is dead after a single-vehicle fatal collision.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. on April 2, 2023.

Details are limited.

As more information comes in KGUN9 will keep this article updated.

——-
Corey Salmon is a real-time editor and associate producer for KGUN 9. He was born in New York but has lived in Tucson for over 10 years. Share your story ideas and important issues with Corey by emailing corey.salmon@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

ADD KGUN 9 TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE