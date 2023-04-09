One person in hospital with flash burns after car fire on I-19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is investigating a car fire on I-19 going northbound near Valencia.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety has been alerted and is en route.
Troopers say one person is being transported to the hospital with flash burns on the face and head.
Details are limited.
As more information comes in KGUN9 will keep this article updated.
——-
Corey Salmon is a real-time editor and associate producer for KGUN 9. He was born in New York but has lived in Tucson for over 10 years. Share your story ideas and important issues with Corey by emailing corey.salmon@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.