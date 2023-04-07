TFDs host first annual Public Safety Day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Fire Department (TFD) is inviting the community to join them in the first annual Public Safety Day.

TFD will be holding the event at the Tucson Mall near the west parking lots of the old Sears building.

According to TFD, the event will bring over 18 public safety agencies together.

TFD says Public Safety Day is a family-friendly event where you will be able to learn and engage with local agencies. You can expect to meet the SWAT members and K-9S, plus see police vehicles, helicopters, and fire engines.

Address:

4500 N. Oracle Rd. Tucson, AZ 85705

Time:

10:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Contact:

TFDLifeSafety@tucsonaz.gov