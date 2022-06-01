Austin ("AJ") Janos

AJ Janos was born in Downers Grove, Illinois. He lived there his whole life, graduating from Downers Grove South High School in 2018.

From there, he attended the University of Arizona (objectively the better Arizona state school) and majored in journalism with a specialty in broadcast. He also had two minors in Spanish and psychology.

While at the University of Arizona, he worked for the school's broadcast network UATV3 all four years of college. In his senior year, he served as the general manager of the network - while also working as a manager full-time at Panera Bread.

AJ joined the KGUN team in May of 2022 and is thrilled to start his career here in Tucson.