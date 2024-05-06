Watch Now
One teen killed, one in critical condition after UTV accident in Elfrida

CCSO deputies say the two girls were ejected from the UTV.
Kenny Darr
Posted at 6:35 AM, May 06, 2024
COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Cochise County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly UTV accident that left a teenager dead and another in critical condition.

On Saturday, Deputies responded to a private property off Hawkeye Rd. in Elfrida. Upon arrival, deputies learned a 13-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl were riding a side-by-side UTV, when they were ejected from the vehicle.

The 13-year-old girl died from her injuries, while the 14-year-old girl was taken to a Tucson hospital to be treated.

Deputies say the cause of the accident remains under investigation at this time.

1:20 PM, Aug 14, 2023