ADOT to begin next phase of repairs on U.S. 191 overpass at I-10 junction

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Department of Transportation crews will continue repairs on the damaged U.S. 191 overpass at the I-10 junction starting Thursday, May 9.

Drivers who regularly pass through this area should prepare for major delays and closures over the next week.

Starting Thursday, May 9, the left eastbound lane and right westbound lane of I-10 near the damaged bridge will be closing during the daytime hours through Thursday, May 16. During that time each direction will be reduced to just one lane of travel.

Starting Sunday, May 12 in the overnight hours from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., all eastbound and westbound lanes on I-10 will shut down. Drivers heading westbound on the interstate during the nighttime hours will have to take a detour on a temporary road. Those heading eastbound will have to use on- and off-ramps to get around construction.

ADOT says crews will either be working during the daytime or nighttime hours, but not both, depending on the day.

