Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsLocal News

Actions

Changes to left turn policy coming to major intersections across Tucson

Drivers will only be able to turn left on protected green arrows at specific intersections during certain hours
22nd Street Bridge
Megan Meier
Cars driving in Tucson
22nd Street Bridge
Posted at 8:38 AM, Apr 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-26 11:38:40-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Drivers in Tucson can soon expect significant changes to left turn policy at several major intersections around the city.

The Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility announced the new regulations on Thursday, April 25. At certain intersections, drivers will only be able to make left turns on protected green arrows from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

The 10 intersections are as follows:

  • Grant Rd. and Craycroft Rd.
  • Houghton Rd. and Mary Ann Cleveland Way
  • Houghton Rd. and Rita Rd.
  • River Rd. and 1st Ave.
  • 22nd St. and Wilmot St.
  • River Rd. and Oracle Rd.
  • Valencia Rd. and Houghton Rd.

(The following intersections have yet to be converted but will be soon:)

  • 22nd St. and Craycroft St.
  • Valencia Rd. and Tucson Blvd.
  • Grant Rd. and Kolb Rd./Grant Rd. and Tanque Verde Rd.

The city says drivers will still be able to make left turns on solid green or flashing yellow arrows at these intersections overnight and in the early morning hours.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find the stories in your neighborhood