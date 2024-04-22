Watch Now
Firefighters experience setback battling Range Fire near Florence

Hot temperatures over the weekend stalled progress on putting out the fire.
Posted at 8:18 AM, Apr 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-22 11:18:09-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Hot weather over the weekend led to a setback for firefighters battling the Range Fire along State Route 82 near Florence.

According to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, the fire broke out on Saturday, near the Arizona National Guard Training Range, before spreading onto state trust lands. As of Sunday, the fire has burned 1,183 acres and is 85% contained.

Two single engine air tankers were deployed to help slow the fire's forward progress. Leaders say the fire will continue to be monitored by aircraft as firefighters battle the flames.

