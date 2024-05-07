Watch Now
TEP refunding $9.5 million to customers in over-collected fees

TEP is holding a public meeting on Tuesday, May 7.
Posted at 7:08 AM, May 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-07 10:08:47-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Electric Power says it plans to refund customers $9.5 million dollars in over-collected fees.

According to a decision filed by TEP with the Arizona Corporation Commission, the refund period could span 1-month, 2-months, or even 12-months.

Under this proposal, TEP would apply credits to residential customers based on usage, measured by kilowatt-hours. Non-residential customers would receive their refund based on a percentage of the bill.

Here's a look at the proposed refund schedules, and how that would impact both residents and non-residents:

TEP proposal May 7

Tucson Electric Power will be holding a meeting on Tuesday, May 7. It is set to begin at 9 a.m. at the Arizona Corporate Commission in Phoenix, but there are other ways people can make their voices heard:

  • Dial (877)-309-3457 and enter passcode 801972877## - phone lines are available up to 30 minutes before the meeting.
  • Video conferencing is available using a WebEx link.
  • Members of the public can watch a livestream of the meeting here: http://www.azcc.gov/live [azcc.gov]
