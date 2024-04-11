Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsCommunity Inspired JournalismCochise County News

Actions

Prescribed burn in the Dragoon mountains set for Thursday and Friday

A Prescribed Burn in The Dragoon Mountains is planned to occur near Cobre mine
Dragoon Mountains
Posted at 7:25 AM, Apr 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-11 11:08:21-04

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Coronado National Forest Leaders say Douglas Ranger District crews will be conducting a prescribed burn in the Dragoon Mountains starting on Thursday, April 11.

The burn is set to take place in the Cobre Mine area of the mountain range. Work is expected to last through Friday; neighbors and drivers in the area may see light smoke.

----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

COCHISE COUNTY RESOURCES

County Government Cochise County Sheriff's Office Cochise County School Districts Cochise College Cochise County Library City of Benson City of Bisbee City of Douglas Huachuca City City of Sierra Vista City of Tombstone City of Willcox