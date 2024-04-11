Prescribed burn in the Dragoon mountains set for Thursday and Friday

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Coronado National Forest Leaders say Douglas Ranger District crews will be conducting a prescribed burn in the Dragoon Mountains starting on Thursday, April 11.

The burn is set to take place in the Cobre Mine area of the mountain range. Work is expected to last through Friday; neighbors and drivers in the area may see light smoke.

