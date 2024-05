TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police have one person detained after a shooting on the Eastside.

According to TPD, officers responded to a home near Rosewood St. and Sahuara Ave. around midnight on Tuesday, May 21. Police say one person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

