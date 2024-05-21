Find out which major Tucson roadways could see speed limits reduced

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Several busy roadways across town could soon have speed limits reduced.

Tucson's city council is set to discuss these potential changes during a meeting on Tuesday, May 21. Here's a look at the proposed changes around town:



22nd Street from I-10 to Park Avenue: 35 to 30 mph

Broadway Boulevard from Country Club Road to Wilmot Road: 40 to 35 mph

Alvernon Way from Broadway Boulevard to South City Limits: 40 to 35 mph

Alvernon Way from Concord Stravenue to Valencia Road: 45 to 40 mph

Grant Road/Ironwood Hill Drive from Greasewood Road to 15th Avenue: 40 to 35 mph

Ironwood Hill Drive from West City Limits to Greasewood Road: 40 to 35 mph

Old Spanish Trail from Broadway Boulevard to 22nd Street: 35 to 30 mph

W. 36th Street from Mission Road to West End: 35 to 30 mph

City of Tucson

The following roadways were mentioned in the proposal, but either did not have a recommended speed limit reduction, or will not be changed at this time:



MAC Way from Houghton to City Limits

Drexel Road from West City Limits to the Santa Cruz River

Drexel Road from Calle Santa Cruz to Santa Clara Avenue

Starr Pass Boulevard from Shannon Road to Mission Road

Old Spanish Trail from 22nd Street to Houghton

Limberlost Drive from Oracle Road to 1st Avenue

Additionally, the proposal mentioned potential speed reductions to multiple bike boulevards across town, but those will not be evaluated during this current cycle.