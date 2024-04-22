Win prizes by filling out the 2025 Arizona Trails Plan survey

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona State Parks leaders want you to fill out the 2025 Arizona Trails Plan survey, and you could win some prizes for doing it.

By filling out the survey, neighbors can help leaders decide how to use state and federal grant funds to acquire new land for trails, build trails, install new facilities and much more. Development of the plan is led by organizations across the state.

Once the survey period is over, leaders will draft a plan and present it to the public. Neighbors will then have another chance to weigh in on the proposed projects for the upcoming year.

To sweeten the deal, Arizona State Parks is offering neighbors a chance to win a variety of prizes by filling out the survey. Those include gift cards, state parks passes, and even a 2-day camping trip.

You can find additional information about the Arizona 2025 Trails Plan and the survey here.