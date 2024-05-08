Watch Now
Billion dollar underground mine project proposed for Santa Cruz County

Posted at 8:25 AM, May 08, 2024
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — A massive $2 billion dollar underground mine is currently in the process of becoming a reality in Santa Cruz County.

It's being called the 'Hermosa Critical Minerals Project.' The company South32 is looking to build the mine mainly on private lands in the Patagonia Mountains.

According to the company, the project is currently the only advanced mining initiative in the U.S. to produce two "federally designated critical materials." The mine would produce zinc and manganese, which will help to fuel new clean energy projects.

