Tina Giuliano joined KGUN 9 in September of 2021 as a multimedia journalist.

Most recently, Tina reported for Arizona PBS's Cronkite News and interned with PBS NewsHour.

She graduated from Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication in May of 2021. While pursuing her degree in broadcast journalism, she completed eight internships and worked her way up to the Multimedia Director leadership position at ASU's newspaper, The State Press. She reported on local politics for the paper, writing several stories a week, before transitioning to an editor position.

Tina also spent a semester reporting for Cronkite News in Washington D.C. There, she covered everything from Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death to the 2020 presidential election. Her first live shot in the field was in front of the White House on election night.

Tina is a native Arizonan and grew up in Scottsdale. Her career in journalism started when she was five years old during her first trip to the Grand Canyon where she recorded everything she saw in her little purple notebook. But television quickly became her passion, one rooted in her family history. When Tina's family came from Italy, television guided her grandparents and parents in learning American culture.

When she isn't reporting, Tina is usually rock climbing, kayaking, hiking or hanging out with her friends and family.

Tina is passionate about storytelling and is excited to get to work telling Tucson's stories.

