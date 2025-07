TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After a calm Saturday that brought a few clouds, rain chances will increase for the rest of the weekend and into early next week. Temperatures in Tucson will remain in the mid to low 90s for the weekend and Sierra Vista will be in the 80s for the rest of the weekend.

High temperatures will increase across southern Arizona by the middle of next week and the weather will dry up as well.

Cochise County Forecast July 19

