'We want to create a community': New soccer complex coming to Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A new soccer complex is just weeks away from being complete. Mart Nijalnd is from Europe and brings his love of soccer to the Old Pueblo.

"I grew up next to a soccer field," he said. "I realized there was a huge potential for people who were working and still wanted to play soccer."

He brought 5v5 and 7v7 soccer to the fields in Tucson near Warren and 22nd street. He said he already opened fields in Europe.

“Having our own fields will really allow us to bring soccer the way I think it’s best played with the perfect conditions" he said. “And since we started in 2020, we also have leagues in phoenix, there’s a demand.”

It's called Footy and they have leagues in Phoenix and Tucson. He said the fields will be open officially for people on September 5.

“We want to create a community we want people to come here and enjoy, and after the game there’s going to be a club house," he said.