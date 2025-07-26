'It's about giving back to the community': Meet the new leaders of the Salvation Army Amphi

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Inside the Salvation Army Amphi building, the kids are hard at work for their session of arts and crafts. Overseeing the activities are the new leaders of the Amphi neighborhood staple—Lieutenant John Mercer and Captain Victoria Mercer. The husband and wife duo came from another Salvation Army assignment in Hawaii to Tucson, where John grew up.

“Amphi has always been a place for kids to be safe," John said.

The first time he walked into the Salvation Army Amphi was when he was 10 years old. He was a foster kid and said the Salvation Army provided a safe place for him.

"I had a broken family here," he said. "I lived on the streets of Tucson, taken from my biological family, but now I get to be here with my family. It’s about giving back to the community that gave me help.”

Victoria grew up in the Salvation Army in Arizona, with her parents being officers too. The couple said they are excited to keep growing the organization in the neighborhood by being there for the kids.

"We love the people here that we serve, and we love seeing the kids have an amazing time at the summer day camp,” Victoria said.