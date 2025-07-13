Monsoon chances increase throughout the next week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It was a calm Saturday, but certainly the calm before the storm as rain chances increase throughout the next week. Monsoon activity is supposed to begin on Sunday just south and east of Tucson. As the week continues, those chances increase for Tucson and Sierra Vista.

And as the moisture increases, temperatures by the middle of next week will drop several degrees. Tucson will be in the mid-90s by Wednesday and Sierra Vista will be in the 80s.

For the rest of the weekend, Tucson will still see triple digits and Sierra Vista will be in the high 90s.

Cochise County Forecast July 12

