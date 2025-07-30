'It's so surreal': I Am You 360's small home experience continues to thrive

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — For the last nearly four years, the local non-profit I Am You 360 has created a community of ten tiny homes for foster youth aging out of the system. Near 22nd and Van Buren, the small home village is complete with many plants and a wrought iron fence surrounding the homes.

The residents moved into the homes in May. Desiree Cook, the founder and CEO of I Am You 360, said it's Tucson's first energy efficient tiny homes.

"It's so surreal," she said.

She said since the residents moved into the tiny homes, she's seen them thrive.

"When they walked in it felt like such great positive energy,” she said. "What we are doing is creating community within community. So they’re attending life skills classes and are gainfully employed.”

The program is about two to three years. During that time, the residents pay rent and half of it is saved in an escrow account so that way at the end they can pay for their own housing.

“At the end, they’ll have about $1,800 saved and they’ll be eligible for first time home buyers programs,” Cook said.

She said they aren't done building — she hopes to make three small home village experiences in Tucson.

“Three more communities for 10 tiny homes, we only do 10 at a time," she said.

She said they're going to continue their mission to support the foster youth aging out of the system.

“The 18 – 22 population is a sensitive population. The stats speak for themselves, there’s a dark cloud over them," she said. "We're here to help bring it into fruition that their lives can be changed.