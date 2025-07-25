As school begins, Salvation Army provides a place for kids to go after school

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — For many southern Arizona school districts, the first day of classes are just days away. Arizona Bilingual Newspaper hosted the 14th Kidz Expo & Back-to-school Event where the team handed out free backpacks and other resources to the community.

But as costs for supplies and resources rise, one of the issues on parents' minds is after school childcare. According to TrustedCare.com, the average cost of after school care could range from $35 to $750.

The Salvation Army hosts an after school program that costs families about $75 per month with scholarships available for the families. The program begins on August 7th from around 2:30pm to 5:30pm and earlier on Wednesdays, according to Major Andres Espinoza.

"It’s $75 per month and we go to the schools like Holaway school and the preschool to pick them up from the schools,” he said. "We provide a support with all the classes they need for math and any classes where they are behind.”

Boys and Girls Club of Tucson has after school programs that operate out of their six clubhouses. This program begins on August 4th through May 21st.