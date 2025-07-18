'We can make a difference': Tucsonans gather at Reid Park for national protest

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Protests against the Trump administration erupted across the country today. It's called the 'Good Trouble Lives On' protest in honor of the late Congressman John Lewis.

In Reid Park, Tucsonans gathered with signs and many gave speeches before lining the streets of 22nd and Country Club. One of the protesters, Kristen Birner, said she wasn't born to sit still and wants to come to as many protests as possible. She said she's been to 20 protests so far.

"Like we are here today to get in good trouble, it makes a difference,” she said. "I think it's really important to show up to as many as humanly possible."

Upwards of 600 were at the protest against several of the Trump Administration polices, including the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act." Bennett Burke, one of the members of the Democracy Unites Us executive committee, said there are many policies that are dangerous.

“The one big ugly bill, as we call it, that is going to strip health insurance from 11 million people,” he said.

Earlier this month, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem spoke in Florida about the impacts of the bill on immigration.

"Now that the president’s reconciliation bill, the big beautiful bill, has passed, we have more resources,” she said.

Burke said the country needs to join together.

“We need tens of thousands of people to show up," he said. "So the ultimate goal of our movement is to grow our movement.”