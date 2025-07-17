Teachers spend hundreds each year to stock their classrooms

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — For most families, school is in a few short weeks and teachers work to get their classrooms ready for the new year. But for teachers, it can be expensive to get the rooms stocked with all the school supplies for their students.

According to the National Education Association, the average teacher spends between $500 and $750 on school supplies for their classroom. Valerie Wirth has been a teacher in the Amphi Unified School District for the last 36 years. She said she spends a couple hundred dollars a year so parent support is important.

“I send my amazon wishlist to parents four or five times throughout the year," she said. "If you can buy a little extra. More than your child needs.”

Michael McConnell, the principal of Innovation Academy, said teachers really rely on the community, but they also have some sources of funding to help with the costs all year long.

“We reach out to different community groups," he said. "We have [parent teacher organizations]. All school districts have a foundation, so we have the Amphi Foundation. Keep supporting your public schools, and keep supporting your teachers.”