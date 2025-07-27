Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Dry and warm conditions throughout the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It's going to be a calm weekend before an active week of monsoon storm chances! The high temperatures are bringing a moderate heat risk on Sunday. Dry conditions will continue through Sunday before the moisture starts to come through on Sunday evening and Monday.

Higher rain chances are expected throughout the Cochise County area with temperatures in Sierra Vista in the mid to high 90s. Tucson will be in the triple digits all week.

Cochise County Weather July 26

