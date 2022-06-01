Reyna Preciado

Reyna is an Arizona State University graduate. She went to the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism, where she found her passion for reporting.

She initially started her college career studying to be a pharmacist, but after working as a server she realized how much she loved hearing stories and perspectives from different types of people. She decided she wanted to take her career in the direction of communications. She liked writing, science, and math in school, so it wasn't a huge shift. It was that and her childhood dream of becoming a news anchor that brought her to the news industry, and she knew she made the right decision once she started her classes.

Her first internship was at KJZZ Radio News. She then anchored and reported for Cronkite News during her last semester of college and has gained the rest of her experience here at KGUN 9.

She is a mom to her two-year-old son Cruz and spends her free time trying new recipes for food that her son hopefully won't throw on the floor.

She also likes to go on walks with her pitbull Lola and spend time enjoying nature.